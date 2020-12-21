King Faisal dissolve technical team after Hearts defeat

King Faisal technical team

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have dissolved their technical team headed by Slavisa Bozicic following their poor start to the season.

King Faisal currently find themselves in the drop zone and have won just a single game out of 6 so far this season with their recent slip coming against Accra Hearts of Oak at home. They lost 2-1.



Following the poor start, management of the club have dissolved the entire technical team and have said in a statement that new appointments will be made in due course.



Club Statement



Technical team dissolved



“The Management wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, especially fans of the club that Slavisa Bozicic has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of the club with immediate effect along with all members of the Technical team.



“King Faisal Football Club would like to thank Mr. Bozicic and the technical team for the services rendered to the club and wish them the best going forward.



“The club has started a process for the recruitment of a new coach and technical staff,” the statement read.



King Faisal will play Dreams FC in their next Ghana Premier League game and it will be handled by a new set of technical team.





The Management wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, especially fans of the club that Slavisa Bozicic has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of the club with immediate effect along with all members of the pic.twitter.com/8GfB7QxrTo — King Faisal Football Club (@Kingfaisalfcgh) December 20, 2020