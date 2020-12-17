King Faisal dissolve technical team following heavy defeat at Ashgold

King Faisal have dissolved their technical team led by head coach Slavisa Bozicic following heavy defeat against AshantiGold, according to local media reports.

The reports come barely 24 hours after the Miners pummeled them 5-1 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi. The performance by the Isha Allahu boys was appalling with Ashgold strolling to a comfortable victory.



This has led to the management terminating the contract of the Serbian coach and other members who constitute the technical team.



After five matchdays, King Faisal have conceded the most goals as many as 12 and are currently in the relegation zone.

The 5-1 thumping against Ashgold was the second time this season that King Faisal had conceded two or more goals in a match and have kept one clean sheet.



They recorded the clean sheet in the 1-0 victory against Inter Allies.