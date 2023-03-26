King Faisal fire head coach Jimmy Cobblah

King Faisal head coach Jimmy Cobblah

King Faisal have parted ways with Jimmy Cobblah as head coach after Friday's defeat at basement boys Kotoku Royals.

The experienced trainer had been in-charge for just five months after replacing Serbian trainer Bozovic Branko.



Cobblah has paid for the club recent slide in form and the 4-2 defeat was his graveyard.

He leaves King Faisal third-bottom in 16th position; one point away from the safety zone.



Faisal's next assignment is against Karela United at Abrankese before travelling to the capital to face Accra Lions.