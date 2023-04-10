0
Menu
Sports

King Faisal focused on staying in GPL despite FA Cup success - Godwin Ablordey

Godwin Ablordey Godwin Ablordey

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has emphasized the team's determination to remain in the Ghana Premier League despite reaching the MTN FA Cup semifinals.

King Faisal emerged victorious in a penalty shootout against Aduana Stars to advance to the tournament's semifinals after drawing 2-2 in regular time. However, the club sits just four points above the relegation zone in the league standings, despite their impressive FA Cup performances.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Ablordey stressed that the league should be their top priority and that they must concentrate on staying in the league.

"I'm not thinking about the FA Cup. I'm thinking about the league because we have to stay in the league. FA Cup, when you are out, you can still play, so we are just concentrating on the league to make sure we stay in the league," he said.

Ablordey added, "So, this is our focus now. FA Cup, we are going to the semi-finals, but it's secondary. We are thinking of the league now."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha