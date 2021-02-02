King Faisal forward Kwame Peprah targets top-four finish with club

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah has said that his outfit is targeting a top-four finish at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Isha Allah boys currently sit 16th position with 10 points after matchday 11 and according to the player; they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to finish among the top-four clubs.



Speaking to Wontumi FM, he said, “at the beginning of the season, personally, my target was to finish in the top scorer's chart."



"In fact, I want to be in the top two or three in the goal king race and that is what I have been praying about.”

“Again, I want to help King Faisal reach at least the top four in the league and we have been working on that in order to materialize,” he concluded.



Kwame Peprah has bagged 7 goals for the Kumasi-based club after 11 matches.