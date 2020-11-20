King Faisal gets a new bus from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bankroller and owner of the Ghana Premier League side King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has confirmed that his club has received a new 39-seater bus from the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia's kind gesture towards the Kumasi-based side comes after Alhaji Grusah made a public plea for well to do persons in the society to come to their aid with a new bus.



He also petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to come to their aid on the same issue.



Alhaji Grusah in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM has now confirmed that they have received a new bus from the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“It is true, I have received a bus from the Vice president Alhaji Bawumia. We have received a 39-seater VVIP bus from him. He called me into his office and gave me the bus. He said he has heard a lot about me and decided to help me.”



“We went to show him the particular bus we wanted and he agreed to get it for us. The bus was registered in 2017. This is a great motivation for the entire team for us to do well in the league. We will brand the bus nicely”.