King Faisal gets new coach after Slavisa Bozicic sacking

Coach Nana Andy Sinason

King Faisal Football Club has appointed Nana Andy Sinason as their interim coach as the search for a head coach continues.

The Ghana Premier League side over the past weekend sacked its head coach Slavisa Bozicic while dissolving the entire technical team as well.



The decision was taken on the back of successful poor results with the last game against Hearts of Oak ending in a 2-1 defeat at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



According to information reaching footballghana.com, King Faisal has secured the services of Coach Andy Sinason on the interim until they find a replacement for the sacked Serbian tactician.

The Ghanaian coach in the past worked with Bechem United and Elmina Sharks. He has experience under his belt and will be in the dugout when King Faisal takes on Dreams FC on new year’s day.



The club currently sits in the relegation zone and will hope to pick up a win.