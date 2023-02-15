King Faisal granted permission to play their home matches at Abrankese

The Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese

Struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have been granted permission by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to switch their home venue from the Baba Yara Stadium to the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese for the remainder of the season.

The club communicated its intentions to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) about its decision to switch venues for the second round of the season and it has been granted.



"The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that we will play our home matches at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for the second round of the 2022/23 League season. This is a result of our request to change our venue."the club announced.



Matches generally in the betPawa Premier League have attracted very low patronage with most football fans sadly not enthused by the local game.



King Faisal have been no different with very low attendance during their games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium coupled with the high cost of playing matches at the venue.

Lower-tier side Nations FC which is owned by Kotoko board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei have been using the Abrankese Stadium which he has reportedly acquired from Mr. Kwabena Kesse aka Kessben.



The facility since it was acquired by the business mogul has seen a major facelift with plush dressing rooms among others.



King Faisal will adopt the Kwame Kyei Sports Stadium as their new home for the second round of the league.



They have in the past used the Techiman Golden City Park as their home venue.