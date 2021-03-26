King Faisal has good players to survive relegation - Kasim Gokyildiz

King Faisal Football Club

Head coach of King Faisal, Kasim Gokyildiz says the club has got the materials to survive relegation ahead of the start of the second round of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Isha Allah boys have been struggling in the domestic top-flight league.



They currently sit on the 16th position with 17 points after 17 matches.



According to the Turkish trainer, the club has good materials and is confident that they will rise to the occasion when the second round resumes.



"The playing materials are good but the only thing is that they need a little improvement and that's why I'm here. I have to work well and change the position of the team (King Faisal) to prove to everyone how best the team is,"

He continued that, "I do not go anywhere only to be a coach but to improve the team. I know what to do and where to start because I was impressed on my first day at training. It is only a matter of time, King Faisal will rise on the league log"



Kasim Gokyildiz had a short spell with Ashantigold last year and is back to lead King Faisal as they battle relegation.



The second round of the league will start on April 2, 2021.