King Faisal head coach Kasim Gokyildiz resigns from post - Reports

King Faisal coach, Kasim Gokyildiz

King Faisal head coach Kasim Gokyildiz has resigned from his post with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Turkish trainer joined Faisal in March 2021 ahead of the second half of the Ghana Premier League season replacing Nana Andy Sinasson.



Gokyildiz presented his resignation letter to the management of the club on Wednesday morning citing personal reasons.



The 55-year-old was in charge of 10 matches in the Ghana Premier League since he took over as head coach.



He managed to record three victories, three draws, and suffered four losses.

Faisal is currently placed 15th on the league standings with only goal-difference separating them and the relegation zone.



He will not be available when King Faisal plays AshantiGold SC in the FA Cup later today.



His assistant Nurudeen will lead the team for the FA Cup Match against AshantiGold on Wednesday afternoon.