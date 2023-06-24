0
Menu
Sports

King Faisal heading to CAS after appeal against Tamale City has been dismissed by GFA

King Faisal Fc 610x400 King Faisal Football Club

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owner of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, has confirmed he will be heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to seek redress after the club's appeal case against Tamale City was dismissed by the GFA Appeals Committee.

The Insha Allah lads protested at the Disciplinary Committee after their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match day 30 game with Tamale City, which took place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on May 6.

King Faisal protested that Tamale City FC fielded an unqualified player; Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi, during the match but the case was dismissed by the Disciplinary Committee.

However, the Appeals Committee on Friday dismissed the case.

The Committee in its ruling also charged the GFA Prosecutor to investigate the registration of player Jireh Kojo Nissi and prosecute all guilty parties.

Reacting to the news that his case has been dismissed by the Appeals Committee, the owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, told Luv Fm his lawyer has requested for the record of proceedings.

He added he will proceed to CAS for a resolution on the matter.

“I just spoke to my lawyer and we are writing to the GFA for the record of proceedings," he told Kumasi-based LUV FM.

“At first, you could protest and lose at Disciplinary Committee, then you go to the Appeals Committee and lose but there was review in the end.

“Now since we don’t have review [committee], I have to go to CAS.

“During the era of Kwesi Nyantakyi, they cheated Palmer and he went to CAS and so, I am going to CAS,” he added.

The Appeals Committee also ruled that the 2021/22 Division One League season registration of Jireh Kojo Nissi should be expunged from the records of the GFA.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing