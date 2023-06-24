King Faisal heading to CAS after appeal against Tamale City has been dismissed by GFA

King Faisal Football Club

Owner of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, has confirmed he will be heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to seek redress after the club's appeal case against Tamale City was dismissed by the GFA Appeals Committee.

The Insha Allah lads protested at the Disciplinary Committee after their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match day 30 game with Tamale City, which took place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on May 6.



King Faisal protested that Tamale City FC fielded an unqualified player; Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi, during the match but the case was dismissed by the Disciplinary Committee.



However, the Appeals Committee on Friday dismissed the case.



The Committee in its ruling also charged the GFA Prosecutor to investigate the registration of player Jireh Kojo Nissi and prosecute all guilty parties.



Reacting to the news that his case has been dismissed by the Appeals Committee, the owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, told Luv Fm his lawyer has requested for the record of proceedings.



He added he will proceed to CAS for a resolution on the matter.

“I just spoke to my lawyer and we are writing to the GFA for the record of proceedings," he told Kumasi-based LUV FM.



“At first, you could protest and lose at Disciplinary Committee, then you go to the Appeals Committee and lose but there was review in the end.



“Now since we don’t have review [committee], I have to go to CAS.



“During the era of Kwesi Nyantakyi, they cheated Palmer and he went to CAS and so, I am going to CAS,” he added.



The Appeals Committee also ruled that the 2021/22 Division One League season registration of Jireh Kojo Nissi should be expunged from the records of the GFA.