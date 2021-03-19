King Faisal new coach Kasim Gokyildiz meets players as he begins work

Kasim Gokyildiz talking to the players

King Faisal's new head coach Kasim Gokyildiz has been introduced to his players as he officially begins work this weekend.

The Turkish tactician in the past had a short stint with Ghana Premier League outfit Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC.



King Faisal has appointed the gaffer as their new head coach ahead of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Today, Coach Kasim Gokyildiz has met the players he will be working with at his new club.

He used the opportunity to exchange a few words with the playing body and also had a meeting with the technical bench of King Faisal.



The Turkish coach is starting training with the team this weekend and will put players through their paces to help the team turn their season around in the second round of the Premier League to ensure they escape relegation.