King Faisal owner Alhaji Grusah eyes flying start to GPL season

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah is hoping his outfit starts the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season on a good note.

The domestic top-flight league begins this weekend after months of inactive football due to coronavirus pandemic.



The Kumasi based club had a torrid campaign in the 2019/2020 season and according to Grusah, he is hoping his side improves on last season performance to place a better position.

Speaking ahead of their season opener against WAFA, he said, “We are taking our game against WAFA as normal. Any match in the league matches but I believe we are ready to go this season. I hope we get flying start to the campaign”



King Faisal will play WAFA in matchday one Sogakope.