King Faisal part ways with Serbian coach Slavisa Bozicic; dissolves entire technical bench

Serbian coach, Slavisa Bozicic

King Faisal have officially cut ties with their Serbian trainer, Slavisa Bozicic, following their defeat to Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

King Faisal suffered a 2-1 loss to the Phobians at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Bozicic bidded farewell to the entire playing body and other officials of the club after the match against Hearts of Oak.



Media reports last week suggested the Serbian has been dismissed after King Faisal's 5-1 hammering by AshantiGold SC last Wednesday.



Bozicic has been under pressure since the start of the 2020/2021 season after failing to win a single match after 14 games in charge from last season.



Before the 2019/2020 season was truncated the Kumasi-based side had recorded no one win after 13 games.

Despite getting a win against Inter Allies about a fortnight ago, the ‘Insha Allah’ boys have gone on to suffer three consecutive defeats.



Slavisa played 19 matches, lost 11, drawn 7 and won one game during his stay with King Faisal.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands Bozicic is leaving the club with the rest of the technical staff with a new set of technical staff to be announced in coming days.



The coach is expected to travel to Serbia on Sunday (Today) after the termination of his contract in the Green and Whites.