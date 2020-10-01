King Faisal part ways with midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal has mutually agreed to part ways with veteran midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.

The experienced midfielder requested for his release, which the club agreed to, allowing him to be a free agent ahead of the upcoming campaign.



Nii Adjei joined the 'In Sha Allah' boys at the beginning of the 2019/20 season and was one of the key players in the squad despite their battles with relegation.



The former Asante Kotoko man's time at the club began falling apart after a heated argument with owner and bankroller Alhaji Karim Grusah following their defeat to Dwarfs in the league last season.

Alhaji Grusah had blamed the player for the defeat leading to a frosty relationship between the two.



Daniel Nii Adjei is now free join any club ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season next month.