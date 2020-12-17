King Faisal sacks head coach Slavisa Bozicic - Reports

Coach Slavisa Bosivic

King Faisal head coach Slavisa Bozicic has been sacked following the team's heavy defeat to AshantiGold SC in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The 'Insha Allah' boys have gathered four points from five league games, with three defeats.



According to reports, management of King Faisal handed coach Slavisa Bosivic his sack letter on Thursday morning following yesterday's humiliating defeat to Ashantigold.



The team lost the game by 5-2 to the miners at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



King Faisal have had a slow start to the season under Bozicic.

Slavisa played 19 matches, lost 11, drew 7 and won one game during his stay with the Kumasi-based side.



Former All Blacks, Elmina Sharks and Berekum Chelsea Coach Andy Sinason will be appointed in the coming days and will be in charge as King Faisal take on Hearts this weekend, according to a report by Kumasi FM.



Former GFA Technical Director Oti Akenteng has also been approached by club president Alhaji Grunsah to offer technical advice to the technical team.