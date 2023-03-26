King Faisal set to appoint Ignatius Osei-Fosu linked as new manager

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Dreams FC manager, Ignatius Osei-Fosu will return to coaching three months after leaving Dreams FC and will fill the slot at lowly-placed King Faisal.
The Kumasi-born will be installed on Monday, 27 March 2023, to replace dismissed Jimmy Cobblah.
He will be assisted by Godwin Ablordey who has been maintained on the bench despite Cobblah's sack.
Fosu has rich coaching experience on the local scene after stints with Medeama, Techiman Wonders and Liberty Professionals.
He was one of four local coaches selected by the Ghana Football Association to join the Black Stars technical team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Osei-Fosu has a huge task to rescue King Faisal who are third-bottom on the table.
