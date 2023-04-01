3
King Faisal set to appoint ex-Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo for vacant coaching role

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal are reportedly set to appoint Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo as the club's new head coach.

Zerbo will replace Jimmy Cobblah who was sacked last week following the club's struggles in the ongoing campaign.

The Burkinabe trainer was also dismissed by Asante Kotoko following his return from Burkina Faso after the death of his ten-year-old son.

Zerbo according to reports met King Faisal's bankroller, Alhaji Karim Grusah on Friday, March 31, 2023, and will sign a deal in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Godwin Ablordey will lead the club in the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League game against Accra Lions on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

King Faisal are currently battling for survival as they sit 16th on the Ghana Premier League table with ten games remaining.

