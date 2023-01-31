0
King Faisal skipper Samuel Kusi eyes win over Medeama in Ghana Premier League

Samuel Kusi Mothm King Faisal captain Samuel Kusi

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Faisal captain Samuel Kusi has targeted a win over Medeama on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The two struggling sides, who last played their respective matchday 14 fixtures, will go head-to-head on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Samuel Kusi, speaking in an interview, predicted a difficult game against the Tarkwa-based side.

“We are preparing very well for the Medeama game because they are not a smaller side. We all suffered defeats in our last games, so it’s going to be a difficult game.

He was, however, optimistic about winning the game and moving up the table.

“We lost to Samartex while Medeama lost to Hearts of Oak at home. We are hoping to beat Medeama so King Faisal can move up on the league log”

King Faisal, 14th on the table, is on the same point total as Medeama, who is 13th on the log.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
