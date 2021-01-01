King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah bags MOTM against Dreams FC

King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah

King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah clinched the Man of the Match award in the side's uninspiring 1-1 stalemate against Dreams FC on match day-7 of the Ghana Premier League on Friday.

The striker was exceptional at the Nana Ameyaw Park as the two struggling teams shared the spoils.



Kwame Frimpong opened the scoring for the home side in the first half before a deflected shot ensured the visitors went home with a point.



King Faisal ended the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Kaisan Yuisu was shown the exit by referee Mohammed Misba.



It was a game of both halves as King Faisal enjoyed the chunk of possession but the visitors grew into the game in the second stanza.



Kwame Peprah unbelievably hits the ball wide after he was nicely put on goal by Kwadwo Frimpong.

There as also another miss by Wadudu Yakubu, the midfielder had a gift from the goalkeeper, run the keeper to his right but hits the side net with his final delivery.



Kwame Peprah does well again to outwit his marker on 23 minutes, finds Albert Mensah in front of the penalty box but his shot went wide.



Wadudu Yakubu nearly gave King Faisal the lead as early as the 5th minute but his shot was blocked by Abdul Jalilu.



Dreams FC's Emmanuel Ocran was brought down been by Faridu Joseph, quickly effected it by the visitors but Mutawakilu cleared the danger.



King Faisal captain Michael Akufo had an early shower after he was replaced after picking up an injury on 12 minutes. He was substituted by Albert Mensah.

Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon left striker Joseph Esso and captain Michael Agbekornu out of the starting X1.



The duo came on the second half and impacted positively as the clawed back to grab a point away from home.



The result has pushed King Faisal to 15th on the league table, just a point above Inter Allies who have a game to spare.



