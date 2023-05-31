0
Menu
Sports

King Faisal to appeal dismissed protest case against Tamale City

Alhaji Grunsah Grusah Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah, bankroller of King Faisal babies

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The owner of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Grusah has disclosed that the club will appeal the dismissed protest case against Tamale City.

The Kumasi-based club protested against the fellow Ghana Premier League opponent for fielding an unqualified player, Isaac Mensah in the said match who they claim has another registration in the system as Jireh Kojo Nissi.

After hearing the case, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA has dismissed it, insisting that the player was qualified to play against King Faisal.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Alhaji Grusah has indicated that his club will appeal the ruling.

He has vowed to take it up to CAS if he has to do so to ensure justice is served.

“We will appeal the ruling and progress to CAS if we are unsuccessful till justice is done.

This case will be heard before the remaining games are played in the GPL,” Alhaji Grusah said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
Related Articles: