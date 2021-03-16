King Faisal to appoint Turkish trainer Kasim Gokyildiz as head coach

Tue, 16 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
King Faisal are set to appoint Turkish Kasim Gokyildiz as their new coach, Kumasi-based OTEC FM has reported.
The 55-year-old worked briefly in Ghana in 2020 for AshantiGold but had his stay truncated.
This was after the Ghana Football Association claimed they had failed to validate the authenticity of his coaching UEFA License A coaching certificate.
Gokyildiz is expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday to finalize his move to the relegation-threatened side.
Current coach Andy Sinason will remain at the club and work as his assistant.
King Faisal are third-bottom on the league chart with 17 points from 17 matches after the first half of the season.
