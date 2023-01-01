1
King Faisal to face Nsoatreman in Week 10 of GPL

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal are back to base and will attempt to grab the points against newly-promoted Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, 1 January 2023.

Their last league encounter ended in a 2-0 defeat at Dreams FC which stopped their three-game winning run.

But they bounced back in midweek with a 2-0 win at PRO Players FC.

Jimmy Cobblah’s side are second-bottom and need a win to lubricate their campaign which will pull them from the relegation zone.

Nsoatreman are in tenth place but I have lost their last two league matches to Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

Mohammed Gargo’s bounced back in midweek to beat Baffour Academy 2-1 on the road in the MTN FA Cup.

