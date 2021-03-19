King Faisal to sign kit sponsorship deal with Strike

King Faisal squad

Ghana Premier League outfit King Faisal is set to sign an apparel sponsorship deal with Portuguese sportswear brand, Strike for the upcoming season, the club CEO Anwar Sadat has confirmed.

The Isha Allah boys are being kit by UK firm iGemel but the contract between the two will elapsed at the end of the season which is unlikely to be renewed.



However, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the club they have started negotiation with Strike to provide the club with apparels for the 2021/22 league season.

“We are in talks with a strike but we are yet to conclude. Currently are talking about iGemel and iGemel remains our kits sponsor for now.” He told Wontumi Radio



Meanwhile, Faisal awaits the second consignment from iGemel which will arrive by the end of the month with the second round set to begin.