King Faisal will fight to escape relegation - Ibrahim Danlad

King Faisal goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

King Faisal goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, is confident his side can escape relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The ‘Insha Allah boys’ moved up from the relegation zone over the weekend after a 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks on matchday 26.



King Faisal after the win moved to the 15th position on the league table with 26 points, their first time been out of the relegation zone after week 26.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Danlad vowed that the team will do its best to move up from the relegation zone.



“King Faisal will escape relegation this season and we want to make sure we don’t drop to the relegation zone”.



“We will keep on working hard and make sure we don’t fall to the relegation zone”.

Danlad added that since he joined the club his performance has been impressive because of the faith reimposed in him by the club’s officials.



“Since I joined the club they have given me the maximum support and respect and that is what is boosting my performance”.



“A lot of teams wanted me on loan so I discussed with my agent Chibsah and I had the belief that I can help King Faisal escape relegation, and I thank God we are on track”.



King Faisal will host Eleven Wonders in their next game at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park this weekend.