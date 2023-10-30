King Promise and Black Sheriff's songs feature at NBA game

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sheriff

Ghanaian music sensations, Black Sheriff and King Promise had their songs banging loud at an NBA match in the United States.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, Black Sheriff's song "Second Sermon" was played during the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers game at Scotiabank Arena.



The DJ, 4 Korners, also included other African songs in his playlist, such as Tyla's "Water" and Naiim's "Mali Star."



A previous Raptors home game also featured King Promise's hit single "Terminator" in the DJ's playlist, alongside Davido's "Unavailable" and Diamond Platinumz's "Shu."



DJ 4 Korners has now become known for playing Afrobeat songs by African musicians.

JNA/KPE