Kingsley Boateng scores as Fermana draw with Perugia in Serie C

Ghanaian forward, Kingsley Boateng

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Boateng was on target as Fermana drew 1-1 with Perugia on Tuesday.

The attacker, owned by Ternana and on loan to Fermana, scored against Perugia in the Italian Serie C- B clash played in Fermo between his team and the red and white team from Umbria.



His goal, which arrived in the 11th minute of the second half, equalled the one scored in the first half by Elia.

Perugia played for more than 55 minutes with 10 men following the expulsion of Michelle Vano in the first half.



The former AC player has scored five goals and two assists in 17 games this season.