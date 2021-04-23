Kingsley Ofori joins Finnish side SJK Seinajoki on short-term deal

Kingsley Ofori, EurAfrica Academy FC

Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Ofori has signed a short-term deal for Finnish top-tier side SJK Seinajoki from EurAfrica Academy FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old penned a six-month contract with the Veikkausliiga side in a deal brokered by ArthurLegacy Sport.



There is an option to extend his stay if he produces consistent performances.



Ofori impressed the technical handlers of Seinajoki after a trial session.

He is a creative forward with pace and skills.



Ofori will be joining the second team to ease his way to the first team.



The Drobo-born had previously attracted interest from Italian club Cremonese.