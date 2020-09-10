Sports News

Kingsley Sarfo completes his transfer to Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia — Reports

Ghana international Kingsley Sarfo

Ghanaian forward, Kingsley Sarfo has completed a move to Cypriot side, Olympiakos Nicosia ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, according to media reports.

Kingsley Sarfo is reported to have signed a one-year contract with the Green and Black lads after passing a mandatory medical test on Wednesday September, 7.



The tricky forward had been without a club following his release from prison in Sweden in November last year.



The 25-year-old was jailed for two years and eight months in the Scandinavian country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.

His appeal to have the sentence overturned was rejected five months later, ensuring that he would spend all the months in prison.



He has played for FC Rosengard, BW 90 IF, Sirius and Malmo FF.



Coach James Kwasi Appiah gave Kingsley Sarfo his maiden Black Stars call-up when he was invited for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda three years ago but the allegations surrounding him curtailed his international career.

