Kingsley Sarfo hopes to play for Asante Kotoko before retirement

Ghana international Kingsley Sarfo

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has reiterated his desire to play for giants, Asante Kotoko before hanging his boost as a professional player.

The enterprising winger's career took a nosedive after being sentenced to jail for close to two years in Sweden after being accused wrongfully of rape but he is back on track plying his trade in Cyprus.



The former Malmo FF player joined Cyprus side Olympiakos Nicosia on a short-term deal back in September 2020 following his release from prison in Sweden.



He returned to pitch in an amazing style, scoring two goals, providing 4 assists in 27 matches.



Sarfo’s outstanding performance has earned him an improved deal of two years.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM, the 26-year old disclosed that he will play for the Porcupine Warriors before retirement.



According to him, he poised to follow the footsteps of his uncle, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, and play for the Kumasi-based club.



"I hope to play for Asante Kotoko before the end of my career because Frank Sarfo Gyamfi is my uncle and I would like to follow in his footsteps," he said.



"Otumfuo is my King and I'm ready to serve the club with all my hearts," he added.