Kingsley Sarfo scores for Olympiakos Nicosia in Cyprus Cup final

Forgotten Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo scored a goal for his side Olympiakos Nicosia but it was not enough as they suffered a 201 defeat to Anorthosis in the Cyprus Cup final.

The first half of the game could not produce any results as both sides struggled to break each other down as they settled for a barren first half.



Anorthosis opened the scores of the crunch final game through Kostakis Artymatas in the 59th minute of the second half before Kingsley Sarfo pulled parity in the 61st minute of the game making it 1-1.



The match ended 1-1 in regulation time before the game headed for extra time but Anorthosis grabbed the winner through Charles Eloundou in the 110th minute.

Kingsley Sarfo has now played 22 matches for his side in the league scoring once and providing one assist.



The midfielder endured a lot of troubles in Sweden but that is now behind him as he now has a fresh start and is yet to be capped by Black Stars.