Kingsley Schindler believes he can do better at Hannover 96

German-born Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler is confident of rediscovering his goal-scoring boot following his goal drought at Hannover 96.
Despite making 22 Bundesliga II appearances for Hannover this season, Schindler is yet to score but has provided a single assist so far.
The on-loan Koln player feels unlucky at goal but remains hopeful of opening his goal-scoring account for the club soon.
"I haven't been able to help the team the way I imagined. Of course, I've played a lot of games. I know what I can do and that I'm a dangerous goalie. But I have the feeling that I'm currently a bit unlucky is, as you have now seen against Düsseldorf,” he told transfermarket.de.
“It's just up to me that I pull myself out of this hole again, keep my head up, stay strong and wait for my chances. Then I'll clean things up again. I am firmly convinced that I can do better than I've shown so far.
