Kingsley Schindler impresses in Hannover win over Eintracht Braunschweig

Kingsley Schindler is yet to miss a game for Hannover this season

Ghanaian attacker Kingsley Schindler produced yet another impressive performance to help Hannover 96 record an away victory in the Bundesliga II on Saturday.

Hannover beat Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1 at the Eintracht-Stadion.



Valmir Sulejmani and Marvin Ducksch got the goals for Hannover after Ji Dong-Won had opened the scoring for the home team.



Schindler came off the bench to replace compatriot Patrick Twumasi, who had a decent game, in the 57th minute.

His purposeful runs on the right side of the attack troubled Braunschweig defenders, who resulted to fouling him. Schindler ended the match as one of the most fouled players.



The 27-year-old is yet to miss a game for Hannover this season, featuring in all their 20 league games and assisted one goal.



The German-born, who wants to play for the Black Stars, is on loan from Bundesliga club FC Cologne.