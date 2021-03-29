Kingsley Schindler set for Cologne return at the end of season

Right-winger, Kingsley Schindler

Ghanaian right-winger Kingsley Schindler will return to mother club Cologne at the end of the season.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands Hannover won't keep the talented attacker trying to do his best for the club.



The Germany-born's performances have been good but been unlucky in front of goal. Schindler has one goal contribution which is an assist.



He has been involved in 24 games across all competitions.

Schindler's contract with the Bundesliga outfit will expire in the summer of 2023.



The 27-year-old, born to Ghanaian parents, has been pushing for a call-up to the senior national team, Black Stars.