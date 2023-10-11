Kingsley Schindler, two other players handed late Black Stars call-up for friendlies against Mexico, USA

Kingsley Schindler has been handed a late call up alongside Jerome Opoku, and Stephan Ambrosius

The head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has been forced into making late call-ups to the national team ahead of the two friendly matches in the October international break.

Ghana is scheduled to play against Mexico and the USA in the coming week as part of preparations for the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Unfortunately, four of the 23 players called for the two friendlies have sustained various injuries and have been forced to pull out of the squad.



To make up for the lost players, Coach Chris Hughton has invited three additional players to augment his squad.



The players handed late Black Stars call-ups include Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku, and Stephan Ambrosius.

“Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Osman Bukari won't be available for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USA due to injuries.



“Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku, and Stephan Ambrosius have been selected as replacements,” a statement from the GFA said on Tuesday night.



Meanwhile, the first Ghana-friendly match against Mexico is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 14.