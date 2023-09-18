Klopp heap praises on Ghanaian youngster Jarell Quansah after Wolves win

Jarell Quansah

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has singled out English-born Ghanaian defender, Jarell Quansah, for praises following his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on his full debut.

The England youth international started a Premier League game for the first time following the absence of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate, who was just making a comeback from injury.



Quansah impressed as the Reds came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 win at the Molineux.



“He did well, he did really well,” Klopp told the media after the game. “It was really good, a nice, wonderful experience for him. He came on always in very decisive moments, he didn’t come on to close games or whatever, we had to do something there.

"And today he was good, I have to say. In such a disorganized team like we were in the first half, being the one who looks kind of alright is a statement absolutely. So, really happy for him. He is obviously pretty happy in the moment as well. A good boy.”



Quansah, who remains eligible to play for Ghana, made his Premier League debut against Newcastle United before the international break.