Know how to approach referees on the field – Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has cautioned his colleague footballers in the Ghana Premier League to be mindful of how they approach referees during games.

The 34-year-old has ran the rule over the performance of officiating officials in the ongoing 2020/21 Premier League and has scored them above average.



There are isolated cases where officials bitterly complain about the standard officiating in the Ghanaian top-flight but for the former Orlando Pirates shot-stopper he has been pleased with the performance of referees.



They know more than we(players) do. At times when we approach them, some feel you’re trying to challenge them but I think it’s normal. The way some players approach them too is a factor because if you approach them on top of your voice if I’m the referee I’ll be furious as well,” he said during an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM.



“I think we should know how to approach the referees. At times the fans criticise us because of the way we approach the referees. We make it look like we are disrespectful. I’ll advise my colleagues to use the right approach in engaging the referees when we disagree with them about a decision,” he cautioned his colleagues.

“This season I have met many young referees that I have not seen them before. They have not been bad despite the few mistakes, but that’s acceptable because they are humans.



I wish they improve. I know they’ve referees assessors. I know the referees pick videos of their games and watch again for assessment as we the players have been doing,” he concluded.



The 2014 FIFA World Cup Ghana goalkeeper is currently on the books of Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League.