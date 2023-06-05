Know how to talk – David Ocloo cautions Hearts of Oak fans

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has cautioned the club's fans to be mindful of their utterances despite his side's unimpressive performance this season.

The Phobians have been in dismal form, losing six out of the seven games they have played in recent weeks.



On Sunday, the Premier League giants succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-2 by RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Linda Mtange shot the Phobians into the lead but goals from Abdul Manaf Umar and Stephen Badu Dankwah ensured the Pride of the North secured the three maximum points in the penultimate clash.

The Phobians have dragged themselves into the relegation mire as they are 11th on the league standings with 45 points which makes their final match away to Berekum Chelsea a must win.



“They are right to be furious and say whatever they want but they shouldn’t forget that, this is a depleted side I met, so they should know how to talk”



Asked if it is an excused for losing six out of seven games, he said, “It’s not an excuse but you know the truth. This are hard times and we can only beg them to support us more because that is the only thing that can help us come back” he told StarTimes.