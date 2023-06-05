1
Menu
Sports

Know how to talk – David Ocloo cautions Hearts of Oak fans

David Ocloo Of Hearts Of Oak Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has cautioned the club's fans to be mindful of their utterances despite his side's unimpressive performance this season.

The Phobians have been in dismal form, losing six out of the seven games they have played in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the Premier League giants succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-2 by RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Linda Mtange shot the Phobians into the lead but goals from Abdul Manaf Umar and Stephen Badu Dankwah ensured the Pride of the North secured the three maximum points in the penultimate clash.

The Phobians have dragged themselves into the relegation mire as they are 11th on the league standings with 45 points which makes their final match away to Berekum Chelsea a must win.

“They are right to be furious and say whatever they want but they shouldn’t forget that, this is a depleted side I met, so they should know how to talk”

Asked if it is an excused for losing six out of seven games, he said, “It’s not an excuse but you know the truth. This are hard times and we can only beg them to support us more because that is the only thing that can help us come back” he told StarTimes.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave