Know your coaches for 2020/21 GPL Season: Profile of Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

On today’s episode of “Know your coaches” for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, we profile Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.

The budding manager joined the Techiman based outfit before the start of the botched 2019/20 campaign.



He guided Eleven Wonders to the 12th position on the league standings before the season was truncated by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The former Liberty Professionals trainer holds a CAF License A’ badge.



Ignasius is also a Principal teacher at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in basic school.