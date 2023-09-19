Kobbie Mainoo begins individual training ahead of injury comeback

Kobbie Mainoo got injured during pre-season

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has started personal training ahead of his return to action for Manchester United.

The teen sensation picked up an injury during pre-season in the game against Spanish giants Real Madrid. Mainoo collided with Rodrygo and was forced out of the game in the early minutes of the match in the United States.



After a scan, it was ruled the youngster will be out for several months.



Having already missed the first month of the new campaign, the England youth international was spotted going through individual drills at Carrington Tuesday.



Unfortunately, he will not be part of the Manchester United team travelling to Germany for the UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern Munich.

However, coach Erik ten Hag is delighted with the progress of his recovery.



Mainoo was a key member of the team during pre-season, and looked set for a regular role in the first team for the new campaign before the setback.



The Manchester United academy product made his senior debut last season against Fulham in the Caraboa Cup.