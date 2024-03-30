Kobbie Mainoo handles the hype well so far - Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, says youngster Kobbie Mainoo is handling the hype around him very well after being in the spotlight recently.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe this season after a breakthrough season that has seen him earn a senior England call-up this past March international break.



He was handed his debut in the last 15 minutes of the friendly against Brazil and was subsequently handed a starting role against Belgium where he was named man of the match in the 2-2 draw.



Mainoo is now back with Man United as they continue preparations for the weekend fixture against Brentford.

Speaking ahead of the game, Erik ten Hag said he would intervene if Kobbie Mainoo is going off track.



"Hype around Mainoo? So far, Kobbie handles it very well.



"If he crosses the line, of course, I as a manager, we as coaches, will interfere. But so far, it is not necessary because he wants to play football; he's a great guy."