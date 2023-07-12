0
Menu
Sports

Kobbie Mainoo in action as Manchester United beat Fulham in a pre-season test

KOBBIISSS Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo impressed in his first game in pre-season as Manchester United defeated Leeds United on Wednesday, July 12.

The England youth international lasted 45 minutes before he was replaced by CharlieSavage as the Red Devils scored two late goals to beat Leeds United in Norway.

Mainoohad 42 touches with an 87.7 passing accuracy and had three successful dribbles in three take-on.

He is expected to start when United face Olympique Lyonnais in their second friendly.

The 18-year-old made his first team debut for Manchester United last season in the Carabao Cup game against Fulham before going to feature in the Premier League against Leicester City.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Omari Forson, also with the youth team played a part of the game against Leeds United. 

FormerManchester City youngster Darko Gyabi was also in action for Leeds United. 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract