Kobbie Mainoo included in Man United squad for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign

Kobbie Mainoo FmIxz VWQAATgB1.jfif Kobbie Mainoo

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been named in the official list of players for the 2023-24 English Premier League season by Manchester United FC head coach Erik Ten Hag.

Kobbie had his chances to shine with the senior team of the Red Devils and made those chances count by producing scintillating performances consistently in the three games to convince the Dutch manager.

He was one of the most important players for the Man United Academy team as he featured in ninety-five percent of the games for the club.

Kobbie made his senior debut against Charlton Athletic in January with the homegrown midfielder going on to win the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in June 2023.

The 18-year-old has been given the no.37 shirt, previously occupied by recent Under-21 European Championship winner James Garner, ahead of the new campaign.

Kobbie is eligible to play for Ghana despite representing England at the under-17, under-18, and under-19 levels.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
