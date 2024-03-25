Kobbie Mainoo makes debut for England in defeat to Brazil

England's Kobbie Mainoo

English midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo, made his debut for England in their friendly game against Brazil on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The Manchester United midfielder came off the bench for the last 15 minutes as the Three Lions suffered a third defeat to Brazil at Wembley.



The 18-year-old replaced Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and left an impression on many during his brief cameo.



Endrick scored the only goal of the game to seal the win for Brazil.

Mainoo earned his call-up to England's senior national team after his impressive performance for Manchester United.



The midfielder is one of the players the Ghana Football Association was hoping to switch nationalities to play for the national team.



