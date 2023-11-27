Kobbie Mainoo reacts to Premier League debut for Manchester United in win over Everton

Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has shared his excitement following his Premier League debut for Manchester United on Sunday.

Mainoo played his first game for the Red Devils in the Premier League when they locked horns with Everton at the Goodison Park.



The 18-year-old Ghanaian midfielder played a pivotal role when Manchester United cruised to an emphatic 3-0 away win over the Toffees in the week 13 clash.



Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ensured Manchester United secured maximum points in the thrilling encounter.



After the game, the young Ghanaian midfielder took to social media to express his joy following an impressive debut.

“First Premier League start and a big 3 points, can’t ask for much more. Thanks for the support Reds” #MUFC - Kobbie Mainoo” he wrote on X.



He lasted 72 minutes before he was subbed off.



Following an impressive debut, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to play more games for Manchester United in the ongoing season.