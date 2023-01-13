Kobbie Mainoo shocked by Manchester United debut

Ghana prospect Kobbie Mainoo

Ghana prospect Kobbie Mainoo concedes he was nervous when he knew he will start for Manchester United against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED: The 17-year-old Mainoo made his debut in Manchester United's 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday and lasted 60 minutes before Casemiro replaced him.



Marcus Rashford scored a brace with Anthony getting the other goal to ensure the Red Devils made it to the last four.



Mainoo made one big chance on that match and completed 82 percent of his passes which warranted him a standing ovation when he was subbed. The teenager, however, reveals it was not easy.



WHAT THEY SAID: "I looked at the team sheet and I was starting. I was a bit shocked but I had to do my job. Yeah, there were some butterflies but it was just exciting," Mainoo said as quoted by the club's website.

"I played at Old Trafford in the Youth Cup and I remember that feeling was an amazing feeling. To have that again is brilliant.



"I’ve been in training with the [first team] quite a few times. They all made me feel welcome and gave me words of advice and encouragement. So I felt at home."



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mainoo is eligible to represent Ghana's Black Stars having been born to Ghanaian parents. He has represented the England U17 team and is currently in the U18 setup.



WHAT NEXT: Mainoo might be involved when Manchester United play Nottingham Forest in the two-legged Carabao Cup semi final.