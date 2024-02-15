Kobbie Mainoo to delay decision on international career amid Ghana, England interest

Kobbie Mainoo is an English player of Ghanaian descent

Manchester United midfield youngster, Kobbie Mainoo is not in a haste to decide on his international career despite interest from both Ghana and England.

According to the Telegraph, the 18-year-old is ready to accept ‘any call-up he is offered by England having already represented them at under 16, under 18 and 19 level.’



Kobbie Mainoo was watched by the England manager, Gareth Southgate in his 10th successive Premier League start for Man Utd’s game against Aston Villa.



The England gaffer has identified the Mainoo as one of the future for the Three Lions and doesn’t want to lose him.



On the other hand, the Ghana Football Association have begun the process to get Mainoo to switch nationalities from England to Ghana.



Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association's executive council told The Times UK that, “The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams.”

Mainoo has captured the spotlight in his breakthrough season with Manchester United, scoring his first goal in the FA Cup against Newport. His remarkable performance continued with a stunning stoppage-time winner in Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolves.



According to reports, Southgate might offer Mainoo his first call-up to the England senior team in March when they play Brazil and Belgium in the international break.



The decision to hand Mainoo his call-ups is to ensure England locks down and prevent him from committing his future to Ghana.



Under FIFA eligibility rules a player can change their nationality at any time if they have only played in friendlies, while those aged under 21 can also switch after three years if they have played fewer than three competitive matches.



JNA/EK