Kobby Mensah joins Bechem United as new Head Coach

Kobby Mensah

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have signed Bismark Kobby Mensah as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old trainer agreed to a two-year deal as the replacement for the departed Kassim Mingle, who guided the Hunters to a third-place finish in the 022/23 betPawa Premier League.



Kobby last managed the Great Olympics when he was named the new head coach in February 2023 but left after six months in charge of the ‘Dade boys.



He joined the Black Galaxies as an assistant coach at the 2022 African Nations Champions (CHAN) in Algeria in June 2023.



Kobby Mensah is expected to start pre-season with the Hunters ahead of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.



