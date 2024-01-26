Kobena Woyome supports decision by GFA to sack Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton

Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, Wisdom Kobena Woyome has argued that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made the right decision when it sacked Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.

According to him, the Irish-Ghanaian tactician could not deliver on what was expected and his firing was only right.



“You have hired the services of somebody because of what you think the person is made of. What is the interest in hiring that service? Because you think you will want to also succeed because the common target is to win at the tournament and get the laurels, probably get a cup. That is the target. That is the aim. Anything short of that is underperformance.

“The only word I think I heard from somebody was that you say you are taking responsibility for what happened. It obviously means you have not performed so then if you have been sacked so be it,” Hon. Kobena Woyome said in an interview with Joy News.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set up a five-member committee to look for a new head coach for the Black Stars.