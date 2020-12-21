Kobina Amoah, two other Black Satellite players named in Dream Team of WAFU 2020

Defender, Kobina Amoah

The Technical Study Group of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations has recognized the impressive performance of Ghanaian defender Kobina Amoah with a place in the ultimate team of the tournament.

Kobina Amoah was named alongside fellow Black Satellites teammates Ibrahim Danlad and forward Precious Boah for their roles in Ghana’s title-winning feat.



The 19-year-old towering center back featured in three games for the Black Stars and earned raved reviews from pundits and Ghanaians who followed the team exploits in Benin.



In a list that was announced today, December 21, 2020, Ghana, the champions of the just-ended tournament had the highest number of players in the Dream Team.



The Golden Kicks defender is said to have caught the eyes of scouts who were present at the tournament.

Goalkeeper Daland Ibrahim featured in all four games for Ghana putting in some brilliant performances in the course of the tournament. He conceded two goals in the competition against Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso and kept two clean sheets against Nigeria and Niger.



Precious Boah scored the winning goal against Burkina Faso in the final as well as the winning goal against Nigeria in Ghana’s Group B opener.



